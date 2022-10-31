A confident young lady has gone on TikTok to post a video of the moment her father helped her to shave her braided hair

The lady identified as Dintle Hlapane looked gorgeous after the clean shave and she proudly showed off her new look

Many of his TikTok friends and followers have reacted to the video which has been liked more that 97,000 times

TikTok users are amazed by the beautiful new look of a pretty young lady who shaved off her braided hair.

In a video she posted, the lady known as Dintle Hlapane said it is a new beginning for her.

Dintle proudly showed off her new looks after getting the haircut from her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@diintle_h.

Interestingly, it was Dintle's father who helped her to shave the hair with the aide of a clipper.

After her hairstyle was changed, she confidently posed in a beautiful photo to show off her pretty new looks.

Sharing the video, Dintle wrote:

"To new beginnings! Love you Papa. Fly high my angel."

Dintle however did not give any reasons for cutting her hair, but the caption suggests she wanted something different.

Her dad also did a neat job on the hair, just as if he is a professional barber.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A few TikToker users took to the comment section to say one or two things about Dintle's new hairstyle. Here is a few of what they are saying:

@Mosa said:

"Love and light."

@Relebohile commented:

"My beautiful friend."

@una.thii_nkosi said:

"I’m super proud of you."

Young lady changes her hairstyle after 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman stormed the salon to shave off her long dreadlocks.

The salonist who did the job impressed many TikTok users with the clean way he handled her hair.

A caption on the video suggested that the pretty lady had been carrying the dreadlocks for at least 12 years.

After she got the shave and stepped out in low cuts, a lot of TikTok users said she looked like a man.

But some praised her for her confidence and for summoning the courage to change her hairstyle after such a long time.

