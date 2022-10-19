A woman has caused a serious stir on TikTok after she shared a video to show off her beauty while wearing a red gown

However, many TikTokers became curious after she revealed that she is 72-years-old but still looked young and shapely

People have flooded her comment section to register their doubts because the woman does not look her age

A TikTok video showing a pretty lady who claims to be 72 years old has attracted thousands of comments.

The woman, Demetria Phelps, made plenty of young people become jealous after she showed off her perfect shape and curves in the short clip.

TikTokers have praised Demetria Phelps for her amazing youthful looks at 72. Photo credit: TikTok/@demetria70ish.

Source: UGC

Her age has sparked reactions as people doubted her and said she is nowhere near 72 because she looks very cute.

Appearing an astonishing red gown, the woman walked around the room excitedly and joyfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Love yourself, says Demetria

As if to reveal the secret of her youthful looks, Demetria admonished people to love themselves. She said she is a domestic violence survivor.

She captioned the video:

"At 72, (a domestic violence survivor) by the grace of God, I’m lucky to be alive. I hope I am encouraging someone else to never allow disrespect or violence into your life. LOVE YOURSELF."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Tony Deleon said:

"Wow you are definitely gorgeous and amazing."

@Brittany Martinez commented:

"There’s no way you’re 72. You look INCREDIBLE."

@RossieAlvarez2913 said:

"I love her and so true she's stunning. If she doesn't say her age I will assume she's in her 40s.... that's grace all over her."

@promiseualways commented:

"Elegant and beautiful."

@mercedes king305 commented:

"Looking fabulous queen. Keep up the good work.God bless.'

@jamesstevenson990gmail.c said:

"Hello my love."

71-years-old mum storms gym, performs exercises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who is 71-years-old stormed the gym in a military fashion.

The woman was seen performing difficult exercises as she got young people extremely jealous.

She posted a TikTok video that got so many people talking and also trended for many days.

Source: Legit.ng