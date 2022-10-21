A young Nigerian lady showed people how she was as a little kid and now that she is a grown person

The lady's new look stirred massive reactions as people said that she must have made a lot of money

The young Nigerian was quick to correct those who thought she is into fraud or not as church-loving as she used to be

A young Nigerian lady has got many people talking online after she shared a throwback photo of how she looked years ago.

In her old kid photo, the lady was clutching a bible with a church's sticker on it as she looked innocent and pious.

Cool transformation of lady

Seconds into a video shared online, multiple photos showing the lady looking classy came up as she wore jeans and dressed like a man.

Many Nigerians who were amazed by her transformation had mixed reactions. Some people wanted to know how she achieved it all.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 5000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Goodis Glmour said:

"Please teach me how to make the video."

AugustBlackson said:

"Sister in Christ became brother in Christ."

DoubleG said:

"This is the best i have seen."

omodano said:

"From church girl to club runner. This transformation mad o."

Tina said:

"Yahoo girls everywhere. I will never loose guid sha."

She replied:

"I’m not a yahoo girl oo."

Alone4ever said:

"Thank goodness, I love seeing this, I wish everybody will be ok and much better."

Teddy cash said:

"the transformation ehh from church gal to wordly gal."

shuga asked:

"Real Transformation, where una de see this money?"

Another splendid transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another video of a young lady's transformation got many people amazed. Her old photo had her looking reserved.

She also looked like a church girl in the old photo. She appeared all glammed up and dressed in elegant clothes fit for men in recent photos.

Her low cut looks cute. Everything about her speaks of new wealth. Many people were at a loss at how she was able to achieve the change.

