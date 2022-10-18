The highly revered reference book 'The Guinness Book of Records, has officially announced, 'Monday' the first working day of the week as the worst day of all the seven days of the week.''

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The announcement was made via a tweet by the verified Twitter handle of the publication sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 18.

Guinness Book of Records declaring Monday as the 'Worst Day of the Week' sparked a lot of reactions on Twitter after the official announcement. Photo: Guinness book of records

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads:

"We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reacts

Twitter was agog with a lot of comments and reactions following the announcement by the respected publishers.

Some users took to the comment section to angry with the tweet with a lot of funny quotes, memes, comments, and emojis.

Shreya Elizabeth a media advocate and an ardent Chelsea fan with the Twitter handle, @Shreya_Elle said:

"I stand for this. Monday deserves it."

@prateekjainmca said:

"True but it also includes that day when we come back after a long holiday except Monday."

@israel_abah said:

"Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday, so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday."

Source: Legit.ng