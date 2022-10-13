The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has prayed and praised popular Lagos prince Tajudeen Olusi for clocking 85

The former governor of Lagos state commended the Prince for exhibiting exemplary leadership and his contribution to the state's growth

Olusi is an elder statesman and a top member of the Lagos state governance advisory council, who has served the state for a very long time

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has extended a congratulatory message to elder statesman and top member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, Tajudeen Olusi, on his 85.

The presidential hopeful hails the Lagos prince for exhibiting exemplary leadership and his great contribution to the development of Lagos.

Tinubu hails Lagos prince Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s media office, signed by Tunde Rahman and sent to Legit.ng.

Who is Tajudeen Olusi?

Tinubu prayed that the almighty continued to protect the octogenarian in good health and wisdom for the benefit of those looking up to him for guidance and leadership.

The statement read in part:

"A mentor and partner on the progressive front over the years, Prince Olusi has provided rare leadership and guidance for many of us in Lagos State and beyond.

"He has contributed immensely to the development of Lagos in all spheres of life including political, economic and traditional.

"As a member of the Governance Advisory Council, his interventions have proved helpful in guiding Lagos to her present enviable height. His role within the traditional hierarchy in Lagos as a top prince is equally remarkable.

"My prayer is that Almighty Allah continue to keep Baba Olusi with us in good health and increased wisdom for the benefit of many who look up yo him for guidance and direction. Amin"

Source: Legit.ng