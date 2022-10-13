A Nigerian couple has been gifted N400k by singer Skiibii for their showcase of love on social media

The boyfriend had helped plait his girlfriend's hair with the promise to get her human hair when money comes

Skiibii was moved by the young lovers' video and made the man's dream come true sooner than he expected

Nigerian singer Abbey Elias popularly known as Skiibii has put smiles on the faces of a young couple whose love story had melted hearts.

The couple had become a viral sensation after the lad named Kelvin Goodnews ordered his girlfriend to loose her hair and took her to a place it was woven cheaply with her natural hair.

The singer gifted the couple N400k. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@kelvin_goodnews_)

In the video that has clocked over a million views, he afterwards plaited a part of his bae's hair as they got home and promised to get her human hair when he is financially buoyant, to which the understanding lady agreed.

Skiibii saw the video and credited the lad with the sum of N400k to get his girlfriend human hair. In screenshots of their chat Kelvin released, the Baddest Boy crooner warned him not to leave the lady.

The excited couple took to TikTok to appreciate the singer. Kelvin promised never to leave the lady.

Watch the video here.

Social media reactions

Dream_Girl said:

"So this is love hmmm hmmm hmmm hmmmso this is loveeeeeeee."

Queens_glow_touch said:

"No be when the money come na you go begin see the one weh get big nyash pass her o, coz e no deh hard una."

×OP×FELIMÆN said:

"Person no fit watch better thing for tiktok again scroll small nah love up and down all of Una dey mad.

"Even you Wey dey read this comment so dey mad."

Alifa said:

"Pls when money come pls don’t forget her oooo na you promise."

Owobu Precious said:

"This girl no be like who go buy any human hair,..,thank you skilbii."

user3906244500619 said:

"All of una wen de love de craze .all of una . especially ubw wen Dem de love back."

Source: Legit.ng