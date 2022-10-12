A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the day she took her young brother to Cotonou, Benin Republic to continue his education

The boy was registered at a university over there and the lady said Benin Republic looks cool and calm

After she share the video, many Nigerians started asking her to post more details of the school and how much she spent

A video of a Nigerian lady going to Cotonou to register her younger brother in school has gone viral.

According to the lady, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, cannot stop them as there is no strike over there.

The lady said the went to Benin Republic through Idi-Iroko. Photo credit: TIkTok/@abeehorlahmorwhom.

She and her brother made use of motorcycle travelling from Lagos through Idi-Iroko and boarding cars at some points.

At some point, they passed through small villages until they got to Cotonou which was their destination.

After she share the video, many Nigerians started asking for more details, so she said the school cost them N210,000.

Her words:

"For those asking about the school cost: The torm is N10k. Registration and acceptance fee N51k. School fees N150k. That was the total amount we spent."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Claris cray said:

"Is the money for me. Nigeria my country. I miss Benin."

@user606309 commented:

"Exactly what i passed through when I was coming bk from Ghana was really scared while passing those small small village."

@CRUISE HIMSELF said:

"Pray make you no see oju ore traffic ooo."

@Blue said:

"I Would love to know more about the school process and requirements. Thanks."

@Aye Dido Lee said:

"Woow...so another road dey to Benin apart from Badagry?"

@Yemi Johnson said:

"Omo this use to be route 7 yrs ago oo I miss igolo, topa and Benin as a whole I miss my street too Pekadis."

@irabor amiohu said:

"This experience was sweet also for me."

@Belladonna commented:

"Welcome too Cotonuo our beautiful country."

Source: Legit.ng