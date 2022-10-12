A student of the University of Benin, Edo state, has visited her school and painstakingly cleaned her room

This is despite the fact that the Academic Staff Union of Universities is still on strike and school is not in session

Her action has stirred positive reactions on TikTok where she posted the video, as some students said they would do the same

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a student who went to clean her room at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

This is because the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is still on strike, but she decided to go to school and clean her room anyway.

After Tega Benson shared her video, many students said they will go and clean their hostels despite the ASUU strike. Photo credit: TikTok/@tega_benson.

The student identified as Tega Benson shared a video that captured the work she did in her room and it got people talking.

Many students who saw the video are of the opinion that she did the right thing.

Some of them expressed the desire to go to their schools, visit their hostels and do the same thing.

ASUU strike yet to be called off

ASUU, the body of lecturers, has been on strike since February 2022 over a disagreement with the federal government.

The strike, which has grounded academic activities in government-owned schools, has lasted for close to 8 months.

There are, however, fresh indications that the strike could be called off soon after a deal the body reached with the government.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions to Tega's video

@Onome said:

"Please what did you do in order for them to let you leave, share your tips. I want to know cause mine won’t let me."

@Zay Kakandar commented:

"Can we trade parents cos mine won’t let me leave."

@Pokohuntaz said:

"This looks like my kitchen in UNIBEN."

@Oluwanifesimi Akinwale reacted:

"I went back and I’ve not finished cleaning o."

@mosunolaleye said:

"Omo it’s not just you oh am back to school too."

@ADAMSART commented:

"We all know why you went back."

