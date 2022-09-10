A Nigerian lady has said after spending almost 30 years in her country Nigeria, she has decided to move to the UK to also try there

The lady identified as Ola Beauty has shared the video of her journey, using it to inspire many people on TikTok

Netizens have congratulated her in the comment section with some saying they would one day be like her and move out of the country in search of greener pastures

A Nigerian lady identified as Ola Beauty has moved out of Nigeria and landed in the UK in search of greener pastures.

According to Ola, she has spent almost 30 years of her life in Nigeria and thinks it would be proper to move abroad and also spend some time there.

Ola says almost 30 years of her life were spent in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ab_beauty_and_more.

Source: UGC

In a video she shared on TikTok, she said she is out looking for opportunities in her filed even as she says goodbye to Nigeria,

She wrote on TikTok:

"I've spent almost 30 years in Nigeria. It's time I move to UK. As a young web developer, I'm open to better opportunities. Nigeria my dear country, it was nice knowing you."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, numerous TikTokers stormed her comment section to shower her with plenty of congratulatory messages for her successful relocation. Some of them readily connected with her testimony and wished the same thing for themselves. See some of the comments below:

@Queen Ayinkeade said:

"I Connect my life with this particular testimony. Amen! Congratulations to you."

@Labbie_mi commented:

"I’m happy for you. God will make crooked place straight in the land of foreign, your glory will never be dismantled in Jesus name. Amen!"

@user3741506251222 said:

"Congratulations. God will grant you speed in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng