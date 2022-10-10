A young Nigerian lady identified as Adibe Chioma Happiness caused a stir on social media as she celebrated her son

The 20-year-old lady revealed that she is a single mum and recalled how she left home in 2019 for the lad

While noting that she comes home once in a while, Chioma appreciated God, stating that it has not been easy as a single mother

A single mum, Adibe Chioma Happiness, has shown off her grown son with joy on social media.

The lady, 20, divulged his identity as she celebrated his 4th birthday on TikTok with a short story about her life.

She left home to take care of him better in 2019. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bigbabyhappiness0

Source: UGC

Chioma said she delivered the kid in the year 2018 and left home in 2019 to fend for him.

During that period, she left him with her parents and siblings and would return once in a while to see him.

She appreciated God for their lives, adding that it has not been easy. She however didn't state what became of her baby's daddy.

Chioma attached some velfies and snaps of herself and the cute lad in the TikTok post.

Watch the video below:

