The viral little girl who participated in one of Peter Obi's rallies has been blessed with another cash gift

In a new video, a man identified as Ezeobi handed the cute kid named Success Chioma N500k cash as he hailed her

Without wasting time, she turned to her mother who was present and handed her a bundle, to the admiration of everyone there

A man identified as Ezeobi has blessed viral sensation Success Chioma with a sum of N500k cash.

Success Chioma became an internet sensation after videos and pictures showing her heartwarming participation in one of Peter Obi's rallies circulated on social media.

Success gave her mum a bundle. Photo Credit: TikTok/@veraclassichairs

The kid and her single mum have received over N2 million and and an apartment gift since then.

In a video seen on TikTok, Ezeobi handled little Success N500k cash before a small gathering in an apartment and urged her to lift it up.

The kid obliged and immediately handled her mum a bundle of the money after lifting it up. This marvelled people present at the cash gifting.

In another scene, Success and her mum seated in a car appreciated Nigerians for making their breakthrough a reality.

Social media reactions

binrashid03. motukun said:

"Wow this chioma is a blessing in indeed.

"Can you hear the ili chioma say a Amen."

Adi joy said:

"Who say money no good .... see as mama and pikin change overnight."

P.Onyeke said:

"Smart girl.

"Sister thank you too you have been posting her and the mother."

nkem151 said:

"What a pretty mum and daughter see her she gave her mum one bundle."

PerfectGentleman123_ said:

"Correct babe. Gave her mum a bundle and kept one. We know givers from a young age."

Judith Jude said:

"Bright child. still maintained that cheerfulness on the rally day. she has not changed."

