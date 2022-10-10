A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK has said her elder sister connived and sold her house at a meager sum of money

According to the woman named Ufuoma, she entrusted the care of the house to her sister's husband, but they connived and sold it

She said they did that to her despite the fact that she has been sending them money regularly from the UK

A Nigerian lady has allegedly connived with her husband and sold her younger sister's house.

Ufuoma, the lady who owns the house lives in the UK and she entrusted the care to her sister's husband in Nigeria back in 2013.

Ufuoman sister later confessed to her that the house has been sold. Photo credit TikTok/@liebe2034 and Douglas Keister/Getty Images. Image of house used for illustration purpose only.

Source: UGC

But in 2020, Ufuoma's sister and husband sold the house without her knowledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although she did not disclose the amount the house was sold for, it appears they gave out at a meager sum.

The shocking story was posted on TikTok and it stunned a lot of people.

How my sister confessed

According to Ufuoma, her sister confessed the ugly act to her, saying she cannot sleep because of her conscience.

She said her sister signed on her behalf before the house was dispatched to the highest bidder in 2020.

But Ufuoma said she has forgiven them and that she is now better than them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@miz_lagbaja said:

"She confessed to you probably she and her husband are no more in good terms. They planned it together and since Money has entered the man is misbehaving."

@Ikem commented:

"I don’t trust anybody back home and don’t engage them in my personal business."

@Marius Smith said:

"You are not alone my sister, that’s the sad part of family we often don’t talk about."

@Angela Maichibi commented:

"Family is a thing one don't get to choose in life, if not, so many people will not choose their own. So so very sad. It is well ohhh."

Man relocates abroad with money donated by Whatsapp group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man relocated abroad with money donated in a Whatsapp group.

According to the story shared on Twitter, the man was the group admin.

The money was donated for the renovation of a school but he used it to process his visa.

Source: Legit.ng