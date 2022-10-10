A man with the social media name Zekkyezaah has shared stunning pictures of his brand new Nissan Altima 2022 SR

In an Instagram post, the young man disclosed that he bought the whip to spoil himself as he works hard

Members of the cyber community were happy for him as many took to the comment section to congratulate him

A man with the social media name Zekkyezaah has shared heartwarming pictures after purchasing a brand new Nissan Altima 2022 to spoil himself.

According to Zekkyezaah, he has been working too hard, and the new whip was one of the ways to celebrate his milestones in life.

Reactions as man shares photos of his new whip. Photo credit: zekkyezaah.

Source: UGC

Making public the new whip

The young man took to his socials to share the images with a message, saying;

''When you work hard, you should play hard. I decided to spoil myself with a brand new Nissan Altima 2022 SR because I deserve it.''

Zekkyezaah posed beside the vehicle decorated with red ribbons, as seen in the images on Instagram. Netizens who saw his frames were elated, as many took to the comment section to compliment him.

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens react to photos

I_am_tjan said:

Congratulations, brother.

Nk_okodi posted:

Well done.

Trans4mazfotography said:

Congratulations, Ezy.

William.pennix shared:

Very nice.

Theviciousvon posted:

When I get to test drive.

Tyhunter978 commented:

Nice! Congratulations!

Creolemaicxn posted:

Congratulations, boss.

Source: YEN.com.gh