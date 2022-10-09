A Nigerian man has thrown a surprise 'japa' party for his woman who just got a visa to move to the UK

Photos seen on social media show how beautifully the event venue was decorated and tagged 'Molly's Japa party'

Mixed reactions have trailed the photos as some Nigerians say they have not seen a 'japa' party in the past

Reactions have trailed photos of a 'japa' party thrown by a Nigerian man for his woman.

The lady just got visa to relocate to the UK, so the man thought it wise to celebrate with her.

Oyindamola said it was a surprise party by her partner. Photo credit: @mzmolly.

Source: Twitter

Beautiful photos seen on Twitter suggests that the man even hired an event planner for the party.

The party was tagged 'Molly's japa party', but some Nigerians have said the are seeing it for the first time.

In a tweet, the young lady named Oyindamola Abiola-Thompson said it was a surprise.

Her words:

"My partner planned a surprise send-forth for me with my friends. It was the most thoughtful and sweetest thing. I love you so much my baby. My first surprise party. You people didn’t tell me relationship was sweet like this. E tooo sweeeettt."

See a followup tweet below:

Social media reactions to 'japa' party

The story was carried by different platforms, including Instablog9ja. See some of the reactions below:

@glitzlingerie said:

"Better hold him tight.....man Ron finish for UK."

@yung_boss1 commented:

"Now guy man is free to carry anything carryable."

@pepepretti_herself said:

"Take him with you sis. It’s important."

@chu6x commented:

"This UK go soon full…… all my friends don japa enter UK even my mama don they ask me what’s happening there."

@Louisfire07 said:

"Omo japa party una get mind ooh, one of my cousin who was about to japa 3 days before the travel date he called all his friends to come and celebrate with him, on getting to the airport the deal date now his papers where rejected."

