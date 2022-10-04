An incident that happened at Nuanua Asubone in the central region, Ghana has generated a conversation online

The family of a deceased person called Linda Oburi Akufo was told that her corpse had gone missing

In a video report by UTV, the family of Linda was seen shouting, wailing and attempting to attack the mortuary guards

The family of Linda Oburi Akufo, a woman who died and was kept in a mortuary at the Assin-Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital, has been spotted throwing tantrums in a viral video.

In a report covered by Akosua Akyiree Kumiwaa of UTV, the family members who were dressed in funeral cloth were seen wailing as they found out that the corpse they were expecting to bury was said to have gone missing.

"The family had been visiting the mortuary quite regularly to check on their corpse but on the day they were expecting to bury the deceased, they were told that the guards could not locate the body," Akosua reported from Nuanua Asubone.

Photo credit: Westend61 via Gettyimages, UTV Ghana via Facebook

Source: UGC

According to the mortuary guards, the tag number that was assigned to the deceased was seen on a different person when they went to check for the corpse.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How netizens are reacting to the news

Cyn Dhie said:

"I won't be surprised if this person who is supposedly dead has connived with the hospital staff to teach the family a lesson since they probably didn't help during hard times ,abusua d) fun ampa... See how they have dripped to come for the corpse."

Precious Gift said:

"Some families won't care for you when you are alive but when you die. They behave as if you are a princess . All because of Nsawaa."

Obuorba Adofo said:

"So have they been able to identify the body that is at the place where the missing body was suppose to be?. The body that is there now who is for? Hasn't there be a swap by mistake?"

Watch the video below:

Gravedigger jumps into grave over unpaid money for work done

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a gravedigger had jumped into a grave because he was not given full payment.

The man laid in the grave he dug and pressed his phone, preventing the deceased from being buried.

A TikToker @jaki_ontop who posted a snap from the incident made netizens understand that the person lying in the grave is not the deceased but a gravedigger.

The netizen said the man insisted that there will be no burial until he is paid in full with interest. The snap showed well-wishers and mourners looking at the gravedigger in the grave.

Source: YEN.com.gh