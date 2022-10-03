A gravedigger took matters into his own hands after not being paid his money in full for the work done

The unhappy man jumped into the grave he dug at a burial ceremony, disrupting proceedings in the process

Mourners and well-wishers of the deceased watched as the unconcerned man lay in the grave pressing his phone

There was drama at a burial ceremony as a gravedigger halted proceedings to press home his demands for payment.

The man laid in the grave he dug and pressed his phone, preventing the deceased from being buried.

He jumped into the grave. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, TikTok/@jaki_ontop

Source: Getty Images

A TikToker @jaki_ontop who posted a snap from the incident made netizens understand that the person lying in the grave is not the deceased but a gravedigger.

The netizen said the man insisted that there will be no burial until he is paid in full with interest. The snap showed well-wishers and mourners looking at the gravedigger in the grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not clear where and when the incident happened.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

lovey_maya1 said:

"That’s so wrong all he had to do is carry them court. People don’t plan for death And we have it hard."

giftngosakaseba said:

"Do they pay money if you dig the grave in which country in Zambia we don't do that you just have to cook nshima for the ones who dig the grave."

makalo57 said:

"Oh my goodness honestly speaking what they did to him was not done but he should at least let them to buried after they can paid him."

God's last born said:

"He deserves to be paid. its not an easy job."

Jenny said:

"But u people never support such heartless things. maybe the family had no enough money."

SHERL said:

"He will come out with experience for when his time come."

Man who lived in a graveyard for 15 years shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who resided in a graveyard for 15 years had shared his touching story.

The father of two left life with people in his community to reside in a graveyard with his two kids.

On why he chose to live in a graveyard, the 55-year-old said it was the best place to get peace and escape problems with people. He also blamed his estranged wife for his misfortunes in life and the problems that birthed his choice of a graveyard as an abode.

Source: Legit.ng