A Nigerian lady has posted a video of a boarding pass issued to her dad by the defunct Nigerian Airways

According to the pass sighted in the video, the man was travelling from the Murtala Muhammad Airport to Douala, Cameroon

The prize written on the pass has caused a lot of reactions as the has N150 written on it and then a tax of N20 making N170

A boarding pass of the defunct Nigerian Airways issued in 1987 has stirred reactions on TikTok.

The pass was captured in a short clip and posted by @funnyohafiagirl who said it was used by her dad.

The flight originated from the Murtala Muhammad International Airport and the destination was Douala, Cameroon. Photo credit: TikTok/@funnyohafiagirl and NurPhoto/Getty Images.

What has amazed many TIkTokers is the price seen on the ticket. But some have argued that it may not be the actual flight cost.

What is written on the pass is N150 and the destination is Douala, Cameroon.

This is in addition to an airport tax of N20. It is not known if the N170 covers the entire flight cost.

People compare cost of flight from Lagos to Cameroon today

Immediately the video was shared, TikTokers took to the comment section to discuss the price and compare it to what is obtainable today.

A check online shows that a flight to Cameroon now costs nothing less than N346k.

What the video below:

TikTok users share their thoughts

@De_JoeJoe said:

"Back then 20 Naira wasn’t so easy to get oo, just know sey your papa na rich man shaa."

@Likufa million commented:

"He was coming to Douala in Cameroon that’s his Destination wow."

@Franklyn said:

"Please don’t throw it away! It will give you some huge amount of money in some years to come."

@nunu8lla reacted:

"Wao and he was traveling to Douala economic capital of Cameroon."

@teneng Ohm asked:

"Was going to the promise land to hustle?"

@lolu said:

"That was a lot of money then that was my school fee per term and my West African Examination Council fee was eleven Naira."

