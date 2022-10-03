A funny TikTok video showing twin babies who pulled their mum's trousers has stirred a lot of reactions online

The mum was holding a plate in her hand and stirring liquid when the babies stormed the kitchen and grabbed her

Before she could say Jack, her trousers were on the ground, but luckily, she was wearing a long top that shielded her body

Social media users on TikTok are reacting to a video showing when twin babies almost undressed their mum.

In the short clip shared by @bae_favvy1, the babies grabbed their mum and dragged down her trouser.

The mum was almost caught unawares by the kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

The twins caught her unawares

She did not expect it because she was holding a plate and stirring liquid with a spoon.

Her both hands were therefore in use when the babies stormed the kitchen to meet her.

Before she knew what was going on, her trousers were already on the ground.

She was wearing a long gown

She was lucky she had a gown on and it properly cover her nakedness and saved her from a bigger embarrassment.

The funny video has stirred reactions from users on the platform. Some people reacted by saying their kids do the same to them.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their thoughts

@King____Esther said:

"Oya give my angel’s kisses for me."

@Jennifer Oparebea835 commented:

"I will have twins in Jesus name."

@gabrielgracious said:

"Children will do everything to have mother attention."

@conceptarstellah commented:

"Oooh lord bless me with twins."

@jtmoney commented:

"She left her pant and picked up her baby first. Unconditional love."

@Nichola said:

"Thank God, your top was long enough."

@ednasannoh828 commented:

"I tap from your blessings in a good way."

@user3480654445658 said:

"Don't worry they will buy you new model clothes when they growth up."

@Barbiecue commented:

"God bless me with twin make dem dey pull my cloth like dis."

