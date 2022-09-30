A Nigerian lady decided to surprise her little brother with a cell phone and shared his reaction on social media

The little boy was overwhelmed with joy and immediately jumped on his sister to appreciate her gesture

Social media users have commended the boy for his reaction to the gift, despite that it is not a smartphone

A little boy's reaction to being gifted a cell phone by his elder sister has stirred reactions on social media.

A TikTok video capturing the incident indicated that the gift was on the occasion of his birthday.

He was overjoyed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@abisolanew1

The video started with the lady walking into a room and handing the lad a nylon with the phone in it.

As he opens the nylon, unwraps it to see a cell phone, he quickly jumped on his sister for joy and appreciated her.

The grateful boy went on to flaunt the phone in the face of the camera, much to the amazement of his sister.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mammietee698 said:

"Wow see happiness Thanks for being there."

itzpiz17 said:

"Big boy don come .

"It's nice.

"I think I would do same thing for my brother."

crownwealth33 said:

"My own 12yrs old lil bro Dey cry say he wan IPhone say he no want infinix again."

Best said:

"Wow I love his heart of gratitude even though it was a small one unlike those spoil brat that won’t even say a word."

Chichicoco32 said:

"Awww it reminds me of wen I was little wen my sis brought me a small phone omo no body hear word again for house oo I was so happy."

pretty quin marian said:

"I'm in love with this boy already see the joy in his face when it's not even an Android phone if it's other kids of nowadays."

