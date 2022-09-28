A Nigerian girl who is 16-years-old has been declared missing by her family after she reportedly went to visit a Facebook friend

According to the family, the girl is named Chidinma Anita Chukwudum and she just wrote her WAEC and JAMB-UTME

She secretly travelled from Lagos to Abuja where she is supposed to meet someone who promised to take her abroad

A Nigerian family is looking for their daughter who secretly travelled to Abuja to see a Facebook friend.

The girl, 16, is identified as Chidinma Anita Chukwudum and the family says she travelled from Lagos to the FCT.

The family has reported Chidnma's disappearance to the Nigerian police. Photo credit: LIB and Chesnot/Getty Images.

Chidinma was said to have finished writing her West African School Certificate Examination, WAEC this year.

She also wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and is awaiting admission into the Lagos State University, LASU.

The person promised to take her to Germany

According to the family, chats on Chidinma's Facebook account shows that the person she travelled to meet promised to take her to Germany.

Before her journey, Chidinma left a written note, saying she was going to work hard and make her family proud.

Matter reported to the Nigerian police

The family has reported the incident to the police and has asked the public to help locate the missing teenager.

Her mother, Mrs. Uche Chukwudum asked those with useful information on Chidinma's whereabouts to call 08033072719.

The story was later shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

@omololasamuel_ said:

"May she be found in Jesus name. I hope she’s safe."

@discreet_fun_massage_lagos reacted:

"This is really sad. Haaaa. Kids of these days are to be guided and monitored. I am so sad for her family. I pray she is found soon."

@_callme_fatima_ said:

"Omo this internet generation go rugged o chaii."

Lagos lady declared missing found dead

In a related development, Legit.ng also reported that a lady in Lagos who was declared missing was later found dead after days of searching.

The lady named Oluwabamise Ayanwola who was 22, was last seen boarding a BRT bus and did not make it home thereafter.

It was later discovered that she was allegedly murdered by the BRT bus driver. The story was greeted with massive outrage.

