A pregnant woman boarded a commercial bus from Bori going to Port Harcourt in Rivers state on Thursday, January 27

The woman had no idea it was on that very day she will give birth and inside a commercial bus too

While on the road, she suddenly went into labour, and with the help of passersby and passengers, she was delivered of her baby safely

There is jubilation in Bori, Rivers state after a pregnant woman delivered her baby inside a bus. People in the area were amazed when the news was made public.

According to Ezebunwo Ichemati who shared the story on Facebook, the said pregnant woman whose name could not be immediately ascertained was traveling from Bori to Port Harcourt when she went into labour.

The woman got help from passengers and passersby. Photo credit: Ezebunwo Ichemati and Ute Grabowsky

Passengers and passersby were said to have quickly rallied around the woman and she was safely delivered of her baby.

Ezebunwo wrote on Facebook:

"As GOD will have it, a pregnant woman today with the help of passers-by and other passengers was delivered of her baby in a public bus enroute Port Harcourt from Bori City. The good news is that she delivered like the Hebrew women in the bible irrespective of the uncomfortable environment. Mother Alive and Baby Alive. Both are in stable conditions and doing perfectly OK."

Facebook users react, praises God

Meanwhile, Facebook users have joined in celebrating the newborn baby immediately after the story was shared online. Congratulatory messages poured in for mother and child as follows:

Prince Moronfoye Abiodun Aderemi II wrote:

"To God alone be the glory."

Briggs Cynthia said:

"God has always been good to His people. Na this kind God I dey praise."

Livingstone Oburu reacted:

"Wonderful all thanks to God almighty."

Ken-rovans Nyebuchi Chuku said:

"Absolutely amazing. Great God."

