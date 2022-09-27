A young lady co-opted her old father into a TikTok video, but the man appeared confused in the funny clip

When he saw himself in the video, the man was left asking who was in the screen and he was told he is the one

He behaved in a very funny way that elicited comments after he was told to say hi to fans on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions have trailed a video of an old man co-opted into a viral TikTok video by his daughter.

His daughter was holding him while recording the video, but the man was unaware of the whole fun.

The man and his daughter have become a viral sensation on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@sassypresh2020.

Source: UGC

He kept asking his daughter who was on the screen when he saw himself in the video.

The funniest part was when he was told to say hi to TikTok fans, and he still looked confused about what to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The funny video got some TikTokers talking and reacting in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to father-daughter connection

A user has hailed the connection between the girl and her father. But others asked if he is her husband. See some of the comments below:

@Eric said:

"I love your connection with your dad."

@Naci nasha said:

"Beautiful."

@charlesmumba123 said:

"Is that your father."

@musakajuru said:

"Is he your husband."

Beautiful little girl dances with her father in TikTok video

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful little girl danced so nicely with her father.

In a heartwarming video they shared on TikTok, the pair were seen shaking their waists admirably.

TikTokers had a hard time judging who won the hot contest.

Many admirers said the girl won the show, especially with her beauty which caught people's attention.

Lady named Candida goes viral on TikTok because of dance skills

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a curvy lady called Queen Candida attracted attention on TikTok after she shared a powerful dance video.

In the video, the lady was seen dancing nicely with her cool shape which attracted many people.

Many of her fans started to compare her with another TikTok sensation called Kelly.

Source: Legit.ng