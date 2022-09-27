Global site navigation

"He Got Confused": The Moment Girl Caught Her 'Dad' Stealing Meat from Wife's Soup Pot, Video Goes Viral
Family & Relationships

by  Israel Usulor
  • A little girl got TikTok users talking after she slapped a man believed to be her father for stealing meat from the soup pot
  • In what looked like a Nollywood scene, the girl stormed the kitchen unexpectedly and saw the man putting his hand in the soup
  • He got confused after the slap and promptly dropped the piece of meat in his hand as he turned to see what happened to him

A man got confused after he was landed a slap by a little girl who caught him stealing meat.

The funny TikTok video shared by @misamabih showed how the man took the meat secretly.

Photos of a funny girl scolding an adult after he stole meat from soup pot.
The girl jumped and gave the man a slap after she caught him stealing meat from soup pot. Photo credit: TikTok/@misamabih.
Source: UGC

He did not know that the girl was coming to catch him in the video that looked like a movie scene.

The crafty little girl landed him a strong slap at the back of his head and instantly woke him to reality.

He dropped the meat with speed and acted a little bit surprised that he was caught.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The video has gone viral and generated a lot of reactions from TikTok users who have seen it on the platform.

See some of the comments below:

@BigDaddy said:

"Which kind play be dis?"

@Glamour Girl commented:

"Somebody pick me up off the floor."

@IAM_BEDROCK reacted:

"She is waiting for that day."

@user7185256312429 said:

"When you are unemployed."

@joseemabi reacted:

"Papa him self was confused."

@RomeoLee said:

"This is what we went through in our uncles houses. Their kids will disrespect you with the support from their mum."

@Pyrouim said:

"Nahh how did uncle get caught need to be more sneaky."

Beautiful little girl dances with her father in TikTok video

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful little girl danced so nicely with her father.

In a heartwarming video they shared on TikTok, the pair were seen shaking their waists admirably.

TikTokers had a hard time judging who won the hot contest.

Many admirers said the girl won the show especially with her beauty that caught people's attention.

Source: Legit.ng

