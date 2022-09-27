A little girl got TikTok users talking after she slapped a man believed to be her father for stealing meat from the soup pot

In what looked like a Nollywood scene, the girl stormed the kitchen unexpectedly and saw the man putting his hand in the soup

He got confused after the slap and promptly dropped the piece of meat in his hand as he turned to see what happened to him

A man got confused after he was landed a slap by a little girl who caught him stealing meat.

The funny TikTok video shared by @misamabih showed how the man took the meat secretly.

The girl jumped and gave the man a slap after she caught him stealing meat from soup pot. Photo credit: TikTok/@misamabih.

He did not know that the girl was coming to catch him in the video that looked like a movie scene.

The crafty little girl landed him a strong slap at the back of his head and instantly woke him to reality.

He dropped the meat with speed and acted a little bit surprised that he was caught.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The video has gone viral and generated a lot of reactions from TikTok users who have seen it on the platform.

See some of the comments below:

@BigDaddy said:

"Which kind play be dis?"

@Glamour Girl commented:

"Somebody pick me up off the floor."

@IAM_BEDROCK reacted:

"She is waiting for that day."

@user7185256312429 said:

"When you are unemployed."

@joseemabi reacted:

"Papa him self was confused."

@RomeoLee said:

"This is what we went through in our uncles houses. Their kids will disrespect you with the support from their mum."

@Pyrouim said:

"Nahh how did uncle get caught need to be more sneaky."

