"He Got Confused": The Moment Girl Caught Her 'Dad' Stealing Meat from Wife's Soup Pot, Video Goes Viral
- A little girl got TikTok users talking after she slapped a man believed to be her father for stealing meat from the soup pot
- In what looked like a Nollywood scene, the girl stormed the kitchen unexpectedly and saw the man putting his hand in the soup
- He got confused after the slap and promptly dropped the piece of meat in his hand as he turned to see what happened to him
A man got confused after he was landed a slap by a little girl who caught him stealing meat.
The funny TikTok video shared by @misamabih showed how the man took the meat secretly.
He did not know that the girl was coming to catch him in the video that looked like a movie scene.
The crafty little girl landed him a strong slap at the back of his head and instantly woke him to reality.
He dropped the meat with speed and acted a little bit surprised that he was caught.
TikTok users react
The video has gone viral and generated a lot of reactions from TikTok users who have seen it on the platform.
See some of the comments below:
@BigDaddy said:
"Which kind play be dis?"
@Glamour Girl commented:
"Somebody pick me up off the floor."
@IAM_BEDROCK reacted:
"She is waiting for that day."
@user7185256312429 said:
"When you are unemployed."
@joseemabi reacted:
"Papa him self was confused."
@RomeoLee said:
"This is what we went through in our uncles houses. Their kids will disrespect you with the support from their mum."
@Pyrouim said:
"Nahh how did uncle get caught need to be more sneaky."
