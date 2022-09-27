A man has been hailed by male netizens for his action after a female friend accompanied his bae on their date

The Nigerian man refused to buy her anything as indicated in the video and was unbothered that she was at their table

In a video making the rounds, he and his date could be seen eating while the lady stared blankly

A video of a lady being totally ignored after she followed her friend on a date has gone viral and stirred massive reactions.

A caption on the clip seen on TikTok mocked the lady who wasn't given food at the date, stating that her friend was warned not to come with anyone.

The lady watched them eat without a word.

In the clip, the man and his date could be seen enjoying their meals unbothered about the next person at their table.

The lady's friend could be seen seated with her hands on her lap and staring blankly.

Many social media users knocked the lady for allowing her friend to be embarrassed that way, while male folks commended the man for ignoring her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ONEMINUTE ENTERTAINMENT LTD? said:

"The swetest part of the outing is when you eat n discuss. abi nollywood no teach u.God go bless guys,our pocket will never dry...men are too skillful."

jadapinkett14 said:

"Hell no even if the man nuo buy her any food mine have to share with her and into something separate."

Ntimbeatz said:

"Guy, U made the Brotherhood proud...Guys we need to have a meeting...This guy needs emediate promotion."

絵文字 said:

"Sharp sensational she will be like God I don't wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller."

Freya_ said:

"If I have a boyfriend, I won’t bring my friends, only person I can bring is my best friend, an independent lady that can even pay for us."

Fûñdž Btç said:

"Not cool thoBut next time no carry ur Frd comeIf na me none of u go chop."

Source: Legit.ng