A father of three newborns has appealed to kindhearted folks to come to his aid and that of the kids

The man identified as George turned both the kids' father and mother because their mum is unavailable

Goerge who lives in abject poverty said he gives the kids porridge as food because he cannot afford milk

George, a father of triplets has called on people to help save his newborns from the fangs of suffering caused by abject poverty.

Afrimax while sharing George's pitiable story narrated that the man lived fine with his wife and two kids.

George now plays an additional motherly role in the kids' lives. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

However, their lives took a sad turn following the birth of the triplets. George's wife delivered the babies via caesarian section and lost the use of her backbone in the course of the delivery.

According to George, she has been in the hospital for the past 4 months as doctors battle to restore her health.

George was given temporary dilapidated abode by a friend and caters for the newborns and his older kids via his farm produce.

He lamented being unable to get milk required to feed the kids because he is poor. George said the triplets suffered diarrhoea as a result of taking porridge, but there is nothing he can do about changing their diet.

Social media reactions

Ethel Alton said:

"He's a good father. I know that's hard, because my son just got custody of his two children ages 2 and 6months after the mother abandoned the kids. God will bless him. His children are beautiful."

Chenge Nemhara said:

"The babies look very healthy. God will make a plan my brother. He see all your sufferings and he knows all your needs. You are the best dady ever."

Empress Pounds said:

"Every one can be a FATHER, but it takes someone special to be a DAD".

"God bless you and i pray that God will give u strength everyday..May you grant whatever your heart desires..I pray for Your wife healing that the Lord Touch her and healed her, Amen."

Wairimu G_KE said:

"This touched my heart in many ways...this man demonstrates true love & strength and devotion towards his beautiful angels. May our Good God reward you."

