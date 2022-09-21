A young man who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at an early age has appreciated his parents after getting called to bar

The young man gushed over his parents and showered accolades on them for being supportive of him through thick and thin

Speaking during a recent interview, he recounted how he failed exams twice before getting called to the bar

A 29-year-old barrister identified as Ezinkuma Allagoa has been suffering from cerebral palsy since his childhood.

Cerebral palsy (CP), according to Healthline, refers to a group of disorders that affect muscle movement and coordination. In many cases, cerebral palsy also affects vision, hearing, and sensation.

Despite the challenge, Allagoa wanted to be a lawyer and his parents were supportive and helped him achieve his dreams.

Allagoa said he failed the exams twice but was able to pass the third time after being motivated by his parents who refused to watch him give up.

A video shared by BBC Pidgin shows the barrister sharing his story with his proud parents beside him.

Allogoa appreciates his parents

According to Allagoa, his parents have been a source of strength and motivation to him.

He said he's been down a couple of times but they always have a way of restoring hope and making him feel great.

Allogoa recounted how he almost gave up after failing his last bar exams, but his parents encouraged him.

Allagoa gets called to bar

After his third trial, the young man passed his exams and was called to bar.

The proud lawyer did not fail to give his parents their flowers for their efforts.

Netizens applaud Allagoa

Olu Yemisi said:

"Automatic employment by the State or federal government! They must employ u to change the judiciary in Jesus's mighty name amen! I pray that your parents will eat the fruits of their labour! They won’t labour in vain & also God will give you a good wife to support you in Jesus mighty name amen!"

Benedicta Kenegba wrote:

"Wow!! am loving what am watching. Congratulations dear brother and I pray God almighty lift you higher and also grant your parent's wish to come to reality and also to eat the fruits of their labour. Amen alleluia!"

Asedeji Longe reacted:

"This can only be God. Congratulations my brother. What a wonderful parent you have, they have done noble."

Ada Oduh commented:

"May God Almighty bless your parents for their support. And may God grant them both long life to reap the fruits of their labour."

Nenye Tina added:

"God Almighty continue to Bless your parents and strengthen you as move to a higher level in life."

Disabled lady becomes beauty queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Ofili, a disabled lady from Delta state, has narrated an inspiring story of how she became a beauty queen. Rita was not born disabled.

According to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, she could stand on her feet and walk when she was still little. However, she got so sick and was taken to a hospital where she was unfortunately given an injection which got her paralysed.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Rita said growing up was hard because her family could not get a wheelchair for her. At 14, she was still being carried around by her parents because there was no money to purchase a wheelchair.

