A beautiful TikToker identified as Captain Whitney Louis got social media users talking after she flew her boyfriend in a chopper to Kilaguni, Kenya

In the nice clip, Louis was seen stepping in to the aeroplane in style as she was followed by her man whose name she did not mention

In another scene, they were seen having a good time after they had landed at their romantic destination with no noise

TikTokers are impressed by the gesture of a young lady who flew her boyfriend in a helicopter on his birthday.

The lady who made netizens jealous, giving off "couple goal", is identified on TikTok as Captain Whitney Louis.

Captain Whitney Louis said they made their best memory at Kilaguni, Kenya. Photo credit: TikTok/@captain.louis.

In the video she shared, she said she flew her man to Kilaguni, Kenya.

She prepared and boarded the small pane and she was thereafter followed by her man, but she did not mention his name.

The video shows another scene when they landed and were having a good time together.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed

Many TikTokers are happy about her action as they wish to get such elegant treatment from their lovers. Impressed by what Louis did for her man, they expressed their views as follows:

@aireyys said

"This is the bare minimum I can do for him."

@bruv said:

"Hope he doesn’t see this."

Hillary Okinda Okind commented:

"Do you have a sister? Asking for a friend."

@Aramel said:

"Should have gotten my private license 14 yrs ago."

@ERiC_j_sexyEyes commented:

"That's a priceless moment he'll remember that forever."

@PriyaBhatia said:

"King of Women you are."

@Cate commented:

"This is absolutely beautiful."

