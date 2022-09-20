A Nigerian dad abroad turned into an interrogator in seconds after seeing his young daughter with a white girl

The kids with bags on their bags crossed to the other side of the road with th white girl to where their father's car was parked

The obviously apprehensive man asked his daughter if the girl's mum had knowledge that she would be going with them

A video showing a Nigerian man's reaction to seeing his daughter's company with a white girl has sparked reactions on social media.

In a viral TikTok video, the man watched from his car as his daughter crossed to where he was with a white girl and another black kid.

The man didn't want any trouble. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dammyr1

Apparently, his daughter wanted the little white girl to go with them in her dad's car, but the man wasn't taking any chances.

Her dad became an interrogator

Speaking in Yoruba, he called her 'big sister' and asked if she has a visitor, questioning if the white girl would be going with them.

His daughter innocently responded in the affirmative, stating that the girl's mum didn't come to pick her up.

The man countered her, asking if his daughter was sure the white girl's mum permitted her kid to go with them.

His daughter insisted that she got the white girl's mum's consent.

Social media reactions

Menace said:

"Kids should really learn not to run when they cross the street though.."

Officialchefgold said:

"No be lie now raciest wahala are you sureeeeeeeeeeeeeee that question is important."

starry said:

"Did any one heared mataroron oooo, nija man fese for hin passport."

NÔVÂ said:

"Before dem talk say u don’t kidnap person child racism at its peak."

aquafumi said:

"The way she ask them to run, you will know she's from Lagos Nigeria."

philloking said:

"This doesn't look safe. better education needed there."

Oyinbo kids admiring black boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Oyinbo kids admiring a black boy stirs reactions.

Apparently, the children were coming in contact with a black kid for the first time and they kept on checking if he was real.

One of the children, a girl, held his hands and smiled deeply while also trying to confirm if his colour can wash off.

At a point, another kid thought he rubbed chocolate on his skin and he immediately licked his fingers after touching the black boy. The video was shared on TikTok by @hairammatovu and it has generated thousands of views and comments since it surfaced on the app.

