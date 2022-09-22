A Nigerian man shared a video of a boy working as a labourer on a site who cried during work time

The man revealed that the boy fell and got emotional, giving the reason for the emotions the kid showed

Many people who reacted to the video expressed willingness to locate the boy and give him better opportunities in life

A video showing a Nigerian boy working on a construction site and crying has got the attention of many people online.

In his work overall, the boy approached the camera, trying to wipe his tears. People wondered what could be wrong with him.

Many people said that they are willing to help the young boy. Photo source: TikTok/@ayam_olanrewaju

There were Nigerians who said that the boy is courageous as he is already working hard to make ends meet at a young age. Some narrated how they went through the same situation years ago.

Watch the video below:

Netizens want to help young labourer

Kind TikTokers in the video's comment section said that they are ready to sponsor the boy and help him with money.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jeshron said:

"Aww...there's hope great boy with a bright future! I remember when my kid bro was doing this but now he's doing very well for himself..don't cry."

Tempo said:

"How can I see this guy? I've got something for him."

Lukman Samsudeen replied:

"You can see the boy if you really wanna see him bcus he stay with me for now there working Atm."

King Moneysburg said:

"Hmm sad, I wish i can have access to him, I want to Adopt him."

Bella said:

"I want to help him small I have pls, how can I get to him."

Bhadbhoi stoner said:

"Omo sorry my bro. Have been there at the end of the day 1k you go still enter bike inside."

El_musty440 asked:

"Please how can we see him?"

Man pays kid's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another video showed the moment a Nigerian man put a big smile on the face of a Nigerian kid working as a bricklayer at a construction site.

While the boy was plastering a wall, he stopped him briefly and handed him a wad of naira notes. He told him it is N30,000 and he can use it to pay his school fees or settle family needs.

The kind giver revealed that he would check him again and would love to meet his parents. He called another kid working on the same site and asked him to meet him outside for his own money.

Source: Legit.ng