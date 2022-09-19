A pretty TikToker has shared the story of how she insisted her female friend must leave her man's house

She said she likes staying at her man's place when he travels, but her new girlfriend visited her there and wanted to feel too comfortable

The way she stylishly asked her to leave has left social media users reeling in serious laughter in her comment section

A lady identified on TikTok as @perfectstasia has shared how she excused a female friend who wanted to feel too much at home in her man's house.

According to her, the friend who she did not name visited her at her man's place but started feeling cozy.

Perfect insisted the lady should leave after the first night. Photo credit: TikTok/@perfectstasia.

Source: UGC

The said female friend wanted to stay longer than necessary after passing the first night, but Perfect told her she was going somewhere meaning she had to leave too.

Sending out the message that it would be inappropriate for her female friend to stay in her man's house in her absence, she said the lady reluctantly packed her things.

Many netizens who commented on the video supported Perfect, saying she did the right thing to avoid stories that touch.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

@user4331035277839 said:

"Normally I no fit carry any babe go my man house neverrrrrrr."

@mrrrman said:

"You for carry your man go do the delivery simple."

@DONNIE commented:

"Everybody Dey tell story for this app now."

@Anike said:

"Is she okay? She wants to sleep?…..ahahn wahala."

@franklintbee said:

"Why do you bring your friend to your boyfriend's house?? Smh."

mimibaby177 said:

"Maybe you don't trust your friend or your boyfriend, because my friend normally leave me at her boyfriend pls I will even cook for them before going home."

Source: Legit.ng