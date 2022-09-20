A pretty young lady has said she hacked her boyfriend's phone but she was left seriously heartbroken thereafter

The lady identified on Twitter as Bongiwe Indlovukazi did not say exactly what she was looking for but it appears she found unpleasant things

She claimed she fainted after the experience and she shared a video to show how sad she became after the event

Social media users are reacting to a tweet made by a young lady who said she hacked her boyfriend's mobile phone.

According to the lady named Bongiwe Indlovukazi, she gained access to the phone but was left in tears and serious emotional pain.

Bongiwe Indlovukazi claims she fainted after seeing the inside of her boyfriend's phone. Photo credit: Twitter/BIndlovukazi and Suebsiri Srithanyarat / EyeEm/Getty Images.

Bongiwe also claimed that she fainted after she gained access into the phone. She did not say what she saw in the cell phone, but it appears whatever she saw was not a pleasant sight.

She said in a tweet which has gone viral:

"I hacked my boyfriend's phone. The whole day I've been fainting and waking up."

She shared a follow up tweet in which she said she has been crying the whole day.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@ViruzzM said:

"Fainter sisi, akere you found what you were looking for."

@Matodzi_Muloiwa commented:

"I used to do it for fun because I have the resources and skills as it’s part of my career. Believe me it messed up my mind that I even messed up on some potential relationships."

@Sthe_Sthathu said:

"My ex boyfriend did that to me,that time he will tell me word for word my conversations."

@Niceguy0074 commented:

"I hacked my girlfriend's WhatsApp and Facebook accounts and found no trace of any heating details moreover she was a vir*gin and I have never caught her even once ......I believe I'm among the most blessed people ever."

@MsRebaone said:

"I once hacked a Facebook account. I fainted the whole week."

