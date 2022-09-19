A video of a pretty Nigerian lady patiently cleaning her boyfriend's house has gone viral on social media

According to the lady, her man was sick at the time she visited, so she took her time to help him with cleaning the apartment

At the end of the cleaning, the pretty lady declared that she felt better as she breathed the fresh air that comes with neatness

A pretty Nigerian lady did something so sweet for her man when he fell sick and couldn't clean his house.

The lady identified on TikTok as Bella Shine went to her man's house and helped him clean the whole place.

Her man fell ill, so Bella Shine came to help. Photo credit: TikTok/@bennilakell19.

Source: UGC

But when Bella arrived, she lamented that the place was a mess as she had to dispose a lot of refuse from the kitchen.

When she was done, she declared that she could perceive fresh air as the house became clean again. She also begged the man named Jimmy never to fall ill again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When someone asked her to tell what happened after the cleaning, she responded with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

While many applauded Bella for her show of love for her man, others clearly told her that the man will not marry her.

See some of the reactions below:

Czermilly said:

"He no go still marry you."

@Austin commented:

"You didn't tell us what happened under the duvet."

@Sam Hunt said:

"Una don Dey get too comfortable for this app. Wetin dey sup?"

@osaretinakpata commented:

"The story never complete oh!!"

@Mad Milito said:

"Why I will never leave my babe till death. She’s my peace."

Big_Roddy commented:

"The fact you came to even clean for him. No long talk, you already defined yourself."

@Ifeanyi IG said:

"If you like clean heaven and earth las las na still mission impossible you dey play."

Nigerian lady shares her man's dirty house online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shamed her boyfriend online she shared photos of his dirty house.

Twitter users however lambasted her for not cleaning the house for the man.

They said cleaning the house was supposed to be part of her responsibilities. The photos went viral and stirred serious reactions.

Source: Legit.ng