Rodger Bright Ruyondo was rejected many times by Ruth Rich whom he met in a WhatsApp group forum

The travel consultant fell in love with Ruth but she was not taken in with him because he was loud and she was reserved

He did not give up, and when he got her number, he kept talking to her; eventually, she agreed to start dating him

Persistence wears out resistance is true for Roger Bright Ruyondo and Ruth Rich who started out as strangers in a WhatsApp group and ended up as a married couple.

Ruth (l) Rodgers Ruyondo and Ruth Rich (r). Photos: My Wedding Uganda.

Source: UGC

Couple met in WhatsApp group forum

Ruyondo, a tourism consultant, and Ruth of Premier Credit Limited, met in a WhatsApp group forum convened for members who were strangers to meet each other physically at Mbale Country Resort.

My Wedding Uganda reports that the administrators of Histouch family had mobilised friends from different social media platforms and Roger was invited by a friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I could not resist Ruth’s charm although at that time I was not interested in relationships,” said Rogers.

Rodgers couldn't get Ruth’s contact despite explaining the need for the group to stay together.

Unsuccessful attempts to get number

“I was nervous because Roger was so talkative yet I am reserved and, I did not want to talk so much,” Ruth said,

His unsuccessful attempts to get Ruth's number did not discourage him he decided to be the 'official' photographer because of his powerful phone.

When it was her turn, she first declined but later let him take her photos.

“I was drawn by the eagerness people exuded as they appreciated his camera and their photos and eventually I went to check out mine,” Ruth explained..

After taking the pictures, Roger's request for her number to deliver the photos was still rejected. She was also non-committal when he called to ask if she had arrived home safely after the event.

“However, I landed on her number on the forum to which I had been added, I just saw the name Ruth Rich and I knew she was the one,” he recalled

When he called her she just said thanks for caring coldly and hung up. A subsequent WhatsApp text was only answered with 'hey'.

Everyday I checked on her

Roger loved her calmness and uniqueness and wanted to make friends with her. They kept on texting each other even when Ruth seemed uninterested.

“Every day, I checked on her even and my persistent communication forced her to reply positively,” he said.

After one month, she started to check on him, and four months later, Roger invited Ruth for coffee, and she honoured the invitation.

“She came dressed in her work outfit and looked very smart because this was a friendship get-together than a date. In that meeting we shared deeper secrets but she did not talk about her lifestyle,” Roger said.

I prayed to God

“I remember her telling me she is an orphan who lives with a sister and does not know anything about the world and I saw a disappointment coming,” he added.

One week later, she went for a coffee date all dressed up but was still reserved.

“As I was about to leave, I told her I wanted to be her friend forever. She replied, if we must be friends prayer should be in the centre of our friendship,” said the travel consultant.

“I prayed that God reveals to me if Roger was the man of my dreams and He affirmed it,” Ruth said.

The couple gave themselves a month to pray about it because they wanted God to bless their relationship.

According to the couple, friendship and prayer were the foundation of their love and later marriage.

Lady married to white man finally meets him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady in a relationship with an oyinbo man was able to meet him after three years of marriage.

Before departure, the lady did a full vlog to document how she was getting ready by fixing her nails and getting her hair done.

A day to leaving for America, the wife had her hair done as she kept singing Naira Marley's First Time in America.

Source: TUKO.co.ke