A pretty mum is currently over the moon and excited as she has welcomed a beautiful set of triplets, all boys

She took to TikTok to share an amazing video of the triplets even as she said she is married into a family of many girls

After sharing the nice video, the blessed mum started getting plenty of congratulatory messages as people tapped int her blessing

Social media users have fallen in love with the video of a set of triplets shared by a heavily blessed mum.

The mum identified on TikTok as Favour Amos flaunted her babies, all boys as her family rallied around to celebrate with her.

Favour Amos went online to celebrate. Photo credit: TikTok/@amosbaby.

Source: UGC

Married into family of many girls

Favour revealed in the video that she is married in a famioy of many girls and considered it a huge blessing to have birthed the baby boys.

After she testified, other women started to tap into her blessings, saying such athings should happen to them.

Family celebrates triplets

In one scene of the video, the family gathered to celebrate as the cute babies were shown off.

In another scene, she was seen clutching the kids , singing and dancing in much happiness.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

People took to her comment section to also share in her massive joy. See some of the comments below:

@user103158339984 said:

"Congratulations Lord I tap for dis great blessing."

@jay commented commented:

"Congratulations sis, I tap oo. God I need two boys please I'm happy for you dear."

@ifybeauty318 said:

"I tap ur blessings congratulations dear."

@user1222253162581 commented:

"I tap from your blessings and congratulations to you."

@Adaobi Augustinian

"Congrats to you my dear May God bless them for you and keep them for you in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng