Kabir Owoyemi, the man whose wife passed away after giving birth to triplets in Ogun state has lamented his loss

The generator apprentice even said he considered running away when the news reached him that his wife had died after childbirth

However, the kids are doing fine as many have rallied around the family including huge donations received from an NGO

It seemed the entire world came crashing on the shoulders of Kabir Owoyemi, a generator apprentice based in Ogun state when he was told his wife passed on after childbirth.

The woman gave birth to triplets, two females and one male, through a caesarian session and it was reported that things were okay only for the situation to take a sad turn.

Kabir said he was embittered by the sad loss. Photo credit: LegitTV and @gsf_foundation.

I wanted to run away

In an exclusive interview with , Kabir said he seriously considered running away due to the enormous burden left for him by his wife.

According to the man, he never knew that his wife was going to give birth to triplets because the initial scan had revealed only two babies.

Happy for the good news

He told LegitTV that he received the good news with a happy heart but that things later turned around. He said he was embittered.

Kabir got married to his wife in the year 2016 and they together have one other boy before the triplets were born to them.

The young father is still a generator apprentice and is not able to stand on his feet and support the family yet.

Nigerian NGO donates to triplets in Ogun

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian NGO visited the family of Kabir Owoyemi and donated the sum of N1m to the triplets.

The NGO is identified as Givers Supportive Foundation and is well-known for such acts of great kindness.

The organisation said it got wind of the situation in the Owoyemi family through a Facebook tag and had to do something to intervene.

Apart from the monetary donation, there were other goodies including some money for the opening of bank accounts for the children.

