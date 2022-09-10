A handsome man named Katuosis Babayao who has a small stature has demonstrated how he is able to drive his expensive jeep

His demonstration became necessary after social media users started wondering how he is able to drive the car

After he shared the video, some ladies started salivating in his comment section, asking if they can be his baby

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a man demonstrating how he is able to drive his expensive jeep despite having a small stature.

The man named Katuosis Babayao shared the video to clear the doubts of people who think he cannot drive or who wondered how he drives.

Many fell in love with the way he drove his car in the video. Photo credit: TikTok/@katuosis.

In the clip, Babayao showed how customised his driver's seat is. The seat is made to be higher than normal so as to enable him to see the road clearly.

Also, the pedals of the car are specially made to be higher than normal so that his legs could touch them.

In another scene, he mounted the driver's seat and drove away to the admiration of his followers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, his followers on TikTok have sharply reacted to the video he posted. Some of the ladies said they want to be his baby. Others praised how he modified his car to suit his personality.

See some of the reactions below:

@Shelly Wangui said:

"You only have one baby and that is me."

@wa T commented:

"I want to be your baby too."

@VillageBoy@CityDream said:

"I love the person in you."

@Steve Wa Beatoh said:

"You misunderstood us bro, we really needed to see how you "DRIVE" your baby number 1."

@Jonas Niyonkuru said:

"I think you get tired, I did not see, what you use to support your feet when driving because they don't touch the ground."

