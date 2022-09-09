"This Doesn't Look Real": Reactions to Viral Video of Man's Underground Car Park Controlled By Remote
- A man has shown off the cuteness of his state-of-the-art car park which is controlled by a remote
- In a video trending on Instagram, the man pressed the remote and the electronic garage opened automatically
- The moment it opened, his car came up gently and it is automatically pushed upwards until it became visible
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Netizens are reacting to the video of an electronic car park shown off online by a man.
The beauty of the park has caught attention especially as it is designed with a cover and it is also controlled by a remote.
In a nice video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the man who owns the park was seen bringing out his whip without stress.
He pressed a single button and the park popped open and then started pushing up his car until it became visible.
"Janemena's brother?" Nigerian man whines waist like a snake as he competes with women in viral video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The nice-looking park s underground and is not noticeable to passersby.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
Expectedly, the video has attracted countless reactions from Nigerians on Instagram. One person said the video looks unreal while others said it is good to hustle and make money to afford such things. See some of the comments below:
@laughpillscomedy asked:
"Heat nor go spoil the motor for there so? Abi them put AC for the place?"
@augustudoh said:
"After hustling but you live in Lekki."
@juicy_joicy commented:
"God biko provide for me and my future husband."
@iamdx2 said:
"If I get money finish without this, then my hustle never complete."
@official_____kay commented:
'May we never broke in life."
@glowbyvanilla_ said:
"This is how to wake up from the brighter side of life."
Big money spender: Man storms airplane in billionaire style, gives N42,000 to each passenger, video goes viral
@walex_x10 commented:
"Doesn’t look real though."
@iamteemoni said:
"There’s levels to everything."
Nigerian man converts his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail
In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.
The man who is from Anambra state did the cutting and fitting work by himself and his result amazed many people online.
The transformed car looked exactly like the original version of the Rolls Royce brand.
Source: Legit.ng