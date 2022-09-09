A man has shown off the cuteness of his state-of-the-art car park which is controlled by a remote

In a video trending on Instagram, the man pressed the remote and the electronic garage opened automatically

The moment it opened, his car came up gently and it is automatically pushed upwards until it became visible

Netizens are reacting to the video of an electronic car park shown off online by a man.

The beauty of the park has caught attention especially as it is designed with a cover and it is also controlled by a remote.

Netizens have fallen in love with the car park. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut.

Source: Instagram

In a nice video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the man who owns the park was seen bringing out his whip without stress.

He pressed a single button and the park popped open and then started pushing up his car until it became visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The nice-looking park s underground and is not noticeable to passersby.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Expectedly, the video has attracted countless reactions from Nigerians on Instagram. One person said the video looks unreal while others said it is good to hustle and make money to afford such things. See some of the comments below:

@laughpillscomedy asked:

"Heat nor go spoil the motor for there so? Abi them put AC for the place?"

@augustudoh said:

"After hustling but you live in Lekki."

@juicy_joicy commented:

"God biko provide for me and my future husband."

@iamdx2 said:

"If I get money finish without this, then my hustle never complete."

@official_____kay commented:

'May we never broke in life."

@glowbyvanilla_ said:

"This is how to wake up from the brighter side of life."

@walex_x10 commented:

"Doesn’t look real though."

@iamteemoni said:

"There’s levels to everything."

Nigerian man converts his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The man who is from Anambra state did the cutting and fitting work by himself and his result amazed many people online.

The transformed car looked exactly like the original version of the Rolls Royce brand.

Source: Legit.ng