A video has shown the moment a father demanded obedience to instruction from his daughters after they murmured

Before he entered their room, their mother was dishing instructions to the girls to get off their bed in a soft tone

Many people were amazed at how the father came in to reinforce what his wife wanted the children to do

A young couple, Bam and Bri, who always create content around themselves and their kids in a TikTok video highlighted the importance of proper parenting.

In the clip, the mother walked into the children's room and asked her daughters to get ready for school.

The need for proper parenting

Like kids are wont to do, the girls murmured and refused to get off their beds in the TikTok video. Seconds after, their father came in with a baritone voice, thundering as he ordered them to do what their mother asked.

Without any mark of hesitation, the children jumped off the beds. Though the whole video appears staged, people said it really shows the significance of having both parents involved in their children's lives.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dr zing comic said:

"A father is very important in every family, you see that, it reset the mind."

Lawrence Mwangi366 said:

"They were ready for school in pajamas already, yes sir."

Joel_abiii said:

"Last child literally parkoured from the top bunk."

ladyk said:

"Daddy voice always make some great impact in the family."

etyworld siad:

"My mom is the father in our house."

Slungile said:

"They just took they bags without anything."

