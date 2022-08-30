A young lady has caused a commotion on social media after she celebrated going on a holiday in Nigeria

According to the lady, her mother blessed her with the holiday to Nigeria after she failed her GCSE exams

But Nigerians had other ideas as many remarked that she was being dumped in Nigeria under the guise of a holiday

A young lady based abroad has taken to social media to express her excitement at spending her holidays in Nigeria.

Sharing a TikTok video capturing her flight journey to the West African country, the excited lady said it was her mum who blessed her with the trip after she failed General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams abroad.

"Failed my GCSEs but my mum blessed me with a holiday to naij," words layered on her video read.

Nigerians however didn't share in her excitement.

This is as many of them felt the holiday was just a ploy to dump her in Nigeria and that the lady may never return back abroad.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Aifa said:

"You are no coming back unless you call your local council from nipa they will help you to come back home ok."

Amas said:

"Lmaooooo so you still never get old format wey don cast one chance dear."

Rosalie___ said:

"I don’t think it’s a two-week trip I think it’s a one-way ticket."

Spammmmm said:

"Y’all I don’t think she gets it . Sweetie you may never get back."

237 + 419 said:

"Like the song says “say bye bye oo” cause you’re not coming back."

ℙℝℕ.ℂℝ said:

"What makes her think she is coming anytime soon Naija parents will fool u when u least expect it."

