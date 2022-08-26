A lady who is serving member of the National Youth Service Corps has shared a video of how she honoured her mother

The young woman took to her mother's shop, removed her NYSC headdress and gave her mother a soldierly salute

She said it is in recognition of all the woman has done for her right from when she was in primary school up to university

An emotional video has shown an NYSC member saluting her mother in her tailoring shop.

The woman watched with admiration in her eyes as her daughter gave her the salutation and appreciation.

Her mother said a powerful prayer for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@sulehawabliz.

She did so much for me

In the video she shared on TikTok, the young lady said her action was to show how grateful she is for having a mother who took care of her from primary school.

She removed her headdress and saluted her mother in a soldierly fashion after which they went into an emotional hug.

TikTok users who have seen what she did confessed that the video made them emotional and brought them close to shedding tears.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The video has attracted many emotional reactions from other TikTok users who say they were nearly moved to tears. See some of the comments below:

@Honor Catering Services said:

"Congrats dear, May we all live long to eat all the fruits of our Labour in Jesus name."

@MeEm commented:

"Congratulations. God bless all the hardworking mothers Amen."

@Folawummy reacted:

"A big Amen to all your mother’s prayers for you."

@sharonblac said:

"Congratulations, I pray may God send you a helper that will put smile in your mum face."

@Ola Sam said:

"This is highly emotional, may God help you to succeed in life, as to make mama and papa (if he's alive too) eat the fruits of their labor."

