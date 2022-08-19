A hilarious moment between a Nigerian mother and her grown-up son has sent social media into a frenzy

The young man ordered her to return to where she was coming from as he jokingly scolded her because of the dress she wore

In her defence, the woman wondered who between them owns the house and dared him that she would even start rocking trousers

A video of a Nigerian man jokingly scolding his mother over her choice of outfit has stirred reactions online.

In the TikTok clip, the woman was about to gain access into the house when her son stopped her, ordering his mum to go back to where she was coming from.

He jokingly scolded his mother. Photo Credit: TikTok/@omo_mummy

He went on to remark about how she doesn't sleep in the house again and knocked her for wearing such a dress.

The young man went on to shade her belly.

His mum funnily replied to him that he is not the owner of the house and that she would even begin to rock trousers.

The two spoke in the Yoruba language in the funny clip that got netizens on the side of the mum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

fatimataderupokok said:

"No be una expand d stomach, a egg allow her flex jorabi u wan chop broom."

ibironke 002 said:

"Hin be like say hin don tai whey yu mummy don beat yu last nah hin make yu Dey challenge her like this."

soffybee said:

"Mummy with beautiful shape, No be you turn the belle like that because of your pregnancy."

Omoseke said:

"I will follow u becos of ur mom how I wish my mom too was alive to do this with her."

adurafiyin said:

"See as she dey talk like my mom that woman go clear you no."

alamuoyindamola said:

"Naso my mama seff Dey carry her belle inside gown otell her to change cloth she no go answer the next na to carry the belle dance."

Son dares mum abroad by calling her by her full name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had dared his mum by shouting her full name.

In a funny TikTok video, the young man was walking closely behind his mother when he shouted her full name. His mother immediately turned back and asked him if he just called her by her name.

''Yes. Ahah! Is that not your name, Lovelyn Chizoba?" he replied her.

She then attempted to give her son a slap for what he said. But the lad quickly reminded her that they were no longer in Nigeria and that he would scream if she hits him.

