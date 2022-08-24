After spending a number of years away from his home, a man has finally returned to an emotional reception from his family

The man identified as Mathew Adekponya returned from Australia where he plays basketball and met his 102-year-old grandfather

Mathew expressed sadness that it took long before he was able to make it back home, saying home is very sweet

Mathew Adekponya, a Ghanaian man born in Australia has returned home after spending many years abroad.

The young man who is a successful basketball player and filmmaker said he is sad that it took long before he returned again.

Mathew said he said it took long before he visited again. Photo credit: TikTok/@adekponya.

Source: UGC

His grandfather is elated

His return was so emotional for him and his family especially as he met his grandfather who is 102-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a video he shared on TikTok, the old man was seen pouring water on the ground to thank the ancestors for the successful return of Mathew. He said it was his second trip to the village.

His fans on TikTok expressed happiness at seeing him reunite with his family and also said his grand-father looks younger than his age.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, TikTokers are heavily impressed with the reunion and expressed solidarity with the filmmaker. They shared their thoughts as follows:

@Dessy said:

"Hey man, that's Aveyime. I know your family very well. That's Old man Adiekpornya. I lived in old man's house at Salem when I was a kid. Wow."

@kobbyzom commented:

"New follower. l like people who are proud of their home."

@Janie commented:

"So special bet you’ll be back often!"

@user657601881065 said:

"Thank God for your life and that of your family."

@Bluv said:

"This is awesome. Home sweet home. I get excited whenever I go to Ghana and cried like a kid at the airport when I have to come back."

Man returns from USA after 6 years

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man returned home after 6 years to surprise his family.

The young man works as a soldier in the United States Army and his return was hugely celebrated.

His father was seen in a video celebrating and hugging his son passionately.

Source: Legit.ng