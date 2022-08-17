"You Dey Video While Your Mama Dey Hawk": Nigerian Lady Knocked Online after She Flaunted Her Mum Hawking
- A Nigerian lady has been knocked online for being available and doing nothing while her mother hawked
- This is after the lady had excitedly shared a video of a woman hawking on the road, claiming that it was her mum and she was merely accompanying her
- The lady described her mum hawking as a hardworking and industrious person, adding that she loves her
Outrage has trailed a video of a young Nigerian lady accompanying her mother who was hawking her wares on the road.
In a video reposted by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady did a velfie with a woman hawking and claimed that the hawker is her mum.
According to her, she decided to follow her mum to hawk that day and showered encomiums on the hawker.
She expressed her love for her mother as she proudly flaunted the hardworking woman.
Wording on the video reads:
"I love my mum so much, she is hardworking and industrious.
"I followed her to hawk her business today."
Watch the video below:
Netizens knocked the lady for her action
@succesfulgram said:
"And u not hawking ? ☺️. Moms are priceless . Dads too."
@chukwurahdamian said:
"You dey video while your mama carry market for head! Na ment or malaria?"
@abhieleagimenlen12456 said:
"If you are proud of what's she is doing! while didn't you carried the trail in her head....at least, to reduce the stress she has been encountering since all this while."
@___ennieola said:
"Shut up! u cannot use money of your wig or phone to get her a space or shop?!!"
@macaulayrume said:
"Only you bring your leg out instead of you to just help her today of all days still could not even do it. Carry why you let your mum carry load for head."
Source: Legit.ng