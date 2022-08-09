David Sakayo Kaluhana is a polygamous sexagenerian who married 15 wives and has 107 children

The self-acclaimed genius proudly stated that he is polygamous because his smartness cannot be handled by one woman

Owing to the large size of his family, one wonders how David caters for them and he has opened up about how he does it

A 61-year-old man identified as David Sakayo Kaluhana with 15 wives and 107 children has gone viral and caused a stir on the net.

David told Afrimax in an interview that he is likely to even tie the knot with more women and shaded men with one wives as not being smart enough.

David said he is too smart to be married to one woman. Photo Credit: Afrimax

Source: UGC

According to him, he is too smart to be married to one woman and this is why he has a large family.

"A head like this one of mine cannot be managed by one woman because it possesses bigger load that she can not carry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"That is why I married many wives because I am too smart for one woman."

One of David's wives speaks

Jessica Kaluhana, one of David's wives was full of praises for the sexagenerian as she got interviewed by Afrimax.

Jessica said she married David in 1998 and had 13 children for him, with only 11 of them still alive.

Contrary to what many may think, Jessica revealed that the large family lives peacefully. She said:

"We love peacefully and in love. I love my husband so much.

"I never had jealousy of seeing him bringing in more women. He is a responsible man. Whatever he does is always right as he takes enough time thinking before he acts."

On how David feeds the family, Afrimax reported that he is a historian and makes money telling people about history.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Elizabeth Otieno Nyaure said:

"Am from a polygamous family and it's well with the family. Women and children are suffering and much advantage are taken by clan."

Immaculate Nyongesa said:

"Immediately he dies we will have more than 200 orphans and 50 widows does his wisdom ever advice him of the future of these kids, solomon was rich in fact more than rich ipity these women who are blinded."

Tazalike Lydia said:

"Infact I've like this man he is honest than other men who takes women in lodges , many men are there taking women in lodges every day with a new one and if you ask to count them he can reach at 1000, this gentleman I've liked him he is honesty."

Ann Mccurdy said:

"I only hope the mothers send all those children to school so they can be educated to know right from wrong and be able to free themselves from those olden captive that keeps them in the dirt. young ladys educate and liberate yourselves."

Nigerian lecturer with three wives and 18 kids says he didn't like polygamy when he was younger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer with three wives and 18 kids had said that he didn't fancy having a polygamous family when he was younger.

Sulaimon said his philosophy of life and mentality however changed as he grew up. The academic stated that he realised that all that was needed was for him to work hard and cater for his family.

He stated that marriage is also an avenue to cater for women as many of them do not have husbands.

While hinting at taking a new wife in two months' time, Sulaimon furthered that there has never been a case where he forgets the name of his kids.

Source: Legit.ng