It was a moment with mixed feelings as a little boy who was tagged a witch years ago reunited with his father

In 2016, young Hope was accused of being a witch in a village in Akwa Ibom and left to die, until Land of Hope, an NGO by Anja Ringgren Lovén came to the rescue

Anja and a director of the foundation said Hope was taken back to the village so the villagers could behold his incredible transformation

A Nigerian boy, Hope, who was tagged a witch in 2016 and left to die has been taken back to his hometown to see his dad 6 years after he was rescued.

Anja Ringgren Lovén, a Danish lady who runs an NGO called Land of Hope, had found the malnourished and haggard-looking Hope on the street in 2016 and taken him into her care.

He was left to die 6 years ago. Photo Credit: Anja Ringgren Lovén

Source: Facebook

Anja who shared the development on her verified Facebook page said that she took Hope back to the same village where he was despised so that the villagers can see the transformation he had undergone.

She said Hope's father was very surprised on seeing his son, while the lad just kept staring at the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anja revealed that Hope's parents are divorced and that they had first taken him back to the village in 2018 when a conference on superstition was held for the entire community.

While stating that Hope wasn't going to live with his father or mum for any reason, Anja said it was important that kids know their roots.

Netizens reactions

Paa Kwe Si said:

"Anja Ringgren Lovén You are a great inspiration I always dream of. Your heart is of pure gold. May God bless you and your entire generation for everything you've lost on others. Thank you so much Ma'am."

Antigone Pourou said:

"So happy he is thriving and staying at the land of hope! ..After all Hope was the reason you stayed in Nigeria and started this foundation..( correct me if i am wrong)He is a symbol of faith and wellbeing for children..Respect to all of land of hope team."

Ana Lilia said:

"Thank god Hope is in good hands with you Anja, because the father does not show any love for his son, I do not understand why they beget them and then call them witches, I think it is an excuse to no longer have responsibility for children, greetings from Texas."

Catherine Nabunat Padua-Findlay said:

"I can remember hope 6 years ago.. It was heartbreaking, living on the streets and begging for food.. I understand that the kids need to know where they came from but those kinds of parents don’t deserve those kids..."

Boy who was accused of being a witch graduates from school 8 years after being rescued

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who was tagged a witch 8 years ago had graduated from school.

Ernest was subsequently rescued from the streets where he lived and survived by an NGO called Land of Hope Global. He was sent to school thereafter.

Eight years since that eventful rescue, Anja Ringgren Lovén, the woman who runs the NGO, shared an update on the child. Ernest has finished secondary school successfully. He is set to move to university.

Source: Legit.ng