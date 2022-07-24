A little girl has stirred hilarious reactions after her mum shared a video of the kid requesting a new sibling

The kid could be seen in the clip pleading with her mother that she wants a new sibling so she can back carry the baby

Her mother refused, explaining that things are difficult in the country enough for one to add an extra mouth to feed

A video of an almost teary little girl pleading with her mother to give her a new sibling to carry has sent netizens into a hilarious frenzy.

The little girl's mum shared the video on TikTok with the hilarious caption, "She said the Time Has Come…Should we tell her???."

In the clip, the girl begged her mother to make another baby, stating that she needs a small kid to back carry.

Her mother responded that she is not ready to birth another child and that the time isn't right, adding that the economic situation does not encourage an addition to the family.

The kid then threw a tantrum, declaring to her mum that the time has come.

Her mum then directed her to make a case before the dad, but said the response would still be a no from him.

Social media reactions

Promise Onuoha689 said:

"My son will lay hands on my tummy and say hello is anybody in there."

Funny_Diddy said:

"If she say she want to back another baby then You should born another baby nah."

prettymum0f3 said:

" My son even ask to go to the hospital to get one them nor know how this country be."

Maryrose said:

"Me when I was 8yrs old now I no dey rest I don turn her mama after my mama die."

Snowing Dollars said:

"Na so my eldest sister force dem to born me cos she dey find sister. I still came as a male."

Mama boys_mufasa said:

"Mummy please give her another baby na we dey beg ooo."

