A young man who carried firewood on his graduation log to honour his mother for her sacrifices to educate him has landed a job opportunity

Ephraim Belete and his mother also were given a house prize by the Addis Ababa mayor, Adanech Abebe

Belete made headlines when on his graduation day, he not only carried firewood but clothed his hardworking mum with the graduation gown and cap

It is a wonderful moment for a young man who carried firewood on his graduation day.

The young man's heartwarming story went viral on social media and touched the lives of many.

Ephraim Belete and his mum (l). Belete receives job opportunity (r). Photo: Hule Addis Ababa.

Source: UGC

House and job

Ephraim Belete, the successful young man who graduated from Addis Ababa University (AAU) has received some good news.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The influence of #social media

Today we heard exciting news that #Ephraim Belete, who graduated from Addis Ababa University, was given a job opportunity from #INSA and a house prize from the mayor Mrs. #Adanech Abebe," read a tweet from Hule Addis Ababa.

House keys

The media station also shared amazing photos of Belete and his lovely mum being handed over the house keys.

The house prize joyfully was presented to the family by the mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebe

They also shared a beautiful snap as Belete received the job offer to work for the Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

Marking the journey

An inspiring picture of how the graduation of Belete went down was shared to appreciate the young man's effort and mark a turning point in his journey.

The young man made headlines when he celebrated his graduation day in an unorthodox manner.

Belete carried firewood on his special academic day to remind his hardworking mum of her struggles to educate him.

Appreciating hardwork

Her mother carried firewood and walked long distances to sell them to get money to educate his lovely boy.

Belete also donned his mother with the graduation gown and cap to honour her for her support.

It was an emotional moment for the mum, who was over the moon as he finally graduated.

Viral graduate who hit the street with a placard to look for work gets 50 job offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral graduate who was captured with a placard on the street had received 50 job offers.

According to him, he nearly gave up at a point in time because a lot of people were laughing at him but he was inspired to keep standing there by a few people who encouraged him with positive words.

"It was very difficult initially. People kept laughing at me that I decided to move to a different location. When I got there, I was inspired to stay because other people kept telling me I'll find a job. In total, I spent about an hour and 30 minutes in the sun. But now, more than 50 companies have offered to employ me" he recalled.

Source: TUKO.co.ke