A video has shown the interesting moment a bird flew and perched on a kid's head while they were at a place that looked like a zoo

They were busy admiring the birds then suddenly, one of them flew straight and perched on the little boy's head, but he stayed very calm and didn't fret

The video capturing the moment has gone viral and attracted the attention of social media users who described the boy as brave

An interesting video has shown the moment when a bird flew sharply and perched on the head of a little boy.

However, instead of fretting, the boy maintained absolute calmness, and it is this bravery that has wowed social media users.

He remained calm in the face of it all. Photo credit: @dailymail.

Source: Instagram

He showed bravery

Although there was no imminent danger since the bird was harmless, many expected that the boy would shout when it perched.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the nice video, it appears the boy's parents took him to a zoo to admire birds and they were busy doing so when one of them flew across excitedly and stood on his head.

The mother of the child could not help but laugh until her husband plucked off the beautifully coloured bird from his son's head. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @dailymail.

Watch the video below:

Horse comforts its owner who is going through a divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a horse offered a comforting shoulder to a woman going through a divorce.

The woman came into the ban where the animals were kept and was feeling down.

Suddently, one of the horses noticed and then nugded the woman to itself so as to comfort her.

The video caught the attention of social media users as they agreed that animals have feelings too.

Sloth rescued from electric cables

Also in another story, Legit.ng reported that a sloth was rescued from electric cables after it got stuck in the danger zone.

The incident happened in Colombia and maintenance workers were called in to help with the rescue mission.

In the end, the animal was rescued and released back into the wild.

Source: Legit.ng