A Nigerian lady, Semilore Elizabeth, has taken to social media to showcase the alternative ring light her younger brother made for her

Semilore said she had wanted a ring light but could get one as she lacked the financial wherewithal

Thanks to her younger brother who put his creative talent to work, she now has a locally-made ring light to use for the time being

A boy's creative talent has earned the admiration and praises of netizens after his elder sister flaunted a thoughtful thing he did for her.

The Nigerian lady identified as Semilore Elizabeth had desired to own her own ring light but couldn't due to financial limitations.

Semilore flaunted the ring light her brother made for her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@semmylizzy321

However, her younger brother got to work and used local materials in making her a ring light replica.

The grateful lady shared on TikTok a video of the locally-made ring light the lad did for her, adding that she would use it for the time being

She expressed love for her brother who she said wants to study engineering at the university.

Watch the video below:

People marvel at the lad's creative talent

estheradu11 Esther said:

"He came make it and sell at cheaper rate compare to d price of ring light.there are people who has not been able to get a ring light it will b easier."

Tessy Ekoh said:

"Wat else do I want plz? This is ring light just cover it with something the light can still be transparent so fine."

NOLLYBUM♥️ said:

"See people's brother with talent my own is to exchanging blows with me and checking how taller he is than me."

️ Ayomide Mark ✅ said:

"This is creativity I love it and I wish to help you in any other thing you wanna build next, good luck."

nancyotene said:

"See people's younger brother with talent but my own younger brother is to be baffing 10 times in a day."

Source: Legit.ng