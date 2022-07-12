There is a current trend going on on TikTok in which parents ask their kids to help them fight someone who has offended them

While some kids jump on the fight train with gusto, others just wouldn't as has been seen in the case of one little girl who refused to stand by her mother in combat

According to the girl, she loves her mother but will not join her to fight anyone because it will not please the Lord and she doesn't want conflict

A funny video currently making the rounds on social media has shown a little girl who refused to help her mother and fight a neighbour.

According to the girl, fighting probably won't please the Lord and she is not prepared to go into conflict with anyone.

The girl says it won't please the Lord. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayyyitsdelee.

Source: UGC

The girl is religious

The reaction from the girl is in response to a current trend on TikTok in which parents prank their children telling them that a neighbour wants to beat them up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The children are then told to get ready to fight on the side of their parents so as to protect them from attack.

While some children jump on the request with happiness, others won't just go that fast just like the girl in question. She completely refused the idea of getting into a fight with anyone saying it won't please God.

Watch the video below:

TikTok user react

@shavone divers said:

"She not a no limit soldier, she a soldier in the army of the Lord and that’s ok too."

@Sunshinesweet80 commented:

"I tell you what, if she is ever in a situation where she has to fight she gonna knock em out and pray for them directly after."

@Tempestt Harris commented:

"She already out here doing the Lord's work aweee."

@Mary Hawkins reacted:

"Would it please the Lord? No! She’s too cute."

Mu gifts her son a decorated room

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dotting mother gifted her son a well-decorated room.

When the boy was led into the room, he was left joyous and surprised because he did not expect it.

Social media users who saw the video capturing the moment advised the boy to keep the room clean.

Source: Legit.ng